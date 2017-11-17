Sanders says Trump, Franken cases are different

Associated Press Published:
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Kuwait leader Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday Sept., 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says there’s a difference between the sexual assault allegations against President Donald Trump and Democratic Sen. Al Franken.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says: “Sen. Franken has admitted wrongdoing and the president hasn’t. That’s a very big distinction.”

Sanders says Trump maintains that the more than one dozen accusations against him are baseless, adding the outcome of the November 2016 election justifies his position. “The American people spoke pretty loud and clear when they elected him president,” she says.

Sanders adds the nation’s confrontation with allegations of impropriety by powerful men across the media, business and political worlds is “an uncomfortable conversation for the country.”

