Outdoor Weekend Events November 17th-19th

This weekend is full of a variety of outdoor events!

Fantasy in Lights in Callaway Gardens officially kicks off this weekend from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. est each night.

Join the Pine Mountain Trail Association for a 3.4 mile hike in FDR State Park Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. est.

Enjoy live music, craft beer and wine, a kids zone and food from Bare Roots Farmacy & the Black Cow on 12th Street in Uptown Saturday from noon till 5 p.m. est.

And this weekend’s highlighted event is the Soldier Marathon Saturday morning at the National Infantry Museum. Run a 5K, half marathon, relay or full marathon with all proceeds going to local military organizations.

Cecil Cheves is the Solider Marathon Race Director. This is the 8th year putting it on.

“It’s our way of saluting the soldier and just saying thank you for your service. It gives this community an opportunity to remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and that’s important to us,” says Cheves.

Soldier Marathon has raised $250,000 over eight years for National Infantry Museum, House of Heroes, Team Red, White & Blue and Fort Benning Moral, Welfare and Recreation.

Online registration is closed for Soldier Marathon, but you can still register at the National Infantry Museum on race day.