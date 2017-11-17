Our Kitchen: Baked Sweet Potato

INGREDIENTS:

  • Sweet Potato
  • Marshmallow Fluff
  • Butter
  • Cinnamon
  • Ginger
  • Nutmeg
  • Tine
  • Pecans
  • Salt
  • Flour
  • Brown Sugar

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Cut sweet potato in half, scoop out the middle, and put it into a bowl
  2. Add a quarter cup of marshmallow fluff
  3. Add 2 tablespoons of butter
  4. Add 2 teaspoons of cinnamon
  5. Add 1/2 of a teaspoons of ginger
  6. Add 1/4 of a teaspoon of nutmeg
  7. Add 1/2 of a teaspoon of tine
  8. Mash all together and thoroughly mix
  9. Add a handful of pecans
  10. Put mix inside of sweet potato shells from earlier
  11. Add a streusel topping made of a pinch of salt, a 1/4 cup of flour, 1/2 of a cup of brown sugar, a pinch of cinnamon, and sprinkle more pecans
  12. Bake at about 400 Degrees for 15 minutes
  13. Eat and enjoy when ready!

