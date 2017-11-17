Our Kitchen: Baked Sweet Potato

INGREDIENTS:
- Sweet Potato
- Marshmallow Fluff
- Butter
- Cinnamon
- Ginger
- Nutmeg
- Tine
- Pecans
- Salt
- Flour
- Brown Sugar
DIRECTIONS:
- Cut sweet potato in half, scoop out the middle, and put it into a bowl
- Add a quarter cup of marshmallow fluff
- Add 2 tablespoons of butter
- Add 2 teaspoons of cinnamon
- Add 1/2 of a teaspoons of ginger
- Add 1/4 of a teaspoon of nutmeg
- Add 1/2 of a teaspoon of tine
- Mash all together and thoroughly mix
- Add a handful of pecans
- Put mix inside of sweet potato shells from earlier
- Add a streusel topping made of a pinch of salt, a 1/4 cup of flour, 1/2 of a cup of brown sugar, a pinch of cinnamon, and sprinkle more pecans
- Bake at about 400 Degrees for 15 minutes
- Eat and enjoy when ready!