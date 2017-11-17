Moore targets female accusers as critics decry intimidation

Associated Press Published:
Roy Moore
Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore during speaks during his election party, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala. Moore won the Alabama Republican primary runoff for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, defeating an appointed incumbent, Sen. Luther Strange, backed by President Donald Trump and allies of Sen. Mitch McConnell. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Republican Roy Moore’s campaign is lashing out at the women accusing him of sexual misconduct even as women’s advocates decry what they call intimidation tactics.

Republicans in Washington are growing concerned that Moore might not only lose the special Senate election in Alabama but damage the GOP’s brand with women across the country.

A spokesman for President Donald Trump says he finds the allegations against more “very troubling” but that the people of Alabama should determine the outcome of the Senate race.

In Alabama, Moore appeared alongside more than a dozen religious leaders, who took turns bashing the Christian conservative’s many critics – especially his female accusers.

Moore himself called the allegations “unsubstantiated,” ”unproven” and “fake” but refused to answer questions from reporters about the allegations.

