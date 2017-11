COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police responded to an early Thursday morning shooting on 15th Street

Police activity was heavy in the 1400 block shortly after 2 a.m.

Police tell News 3 a woman was shot. The woman’s injuries do not appear life threatening.

We are told that no one has been arrested and detectives continue their investigation searching for a suspect.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to contact Columbus police.