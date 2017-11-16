Sumter County teen behind bars for shattering bus window

WRBL Staff Published:

AMERICUS, Ga. — A teen is in a youth detention center after being arrested for shattering a school bus window.

According to police, Monday, November 13 at 7:28 p.m. they responded to Rucker Street in reference to an aggravated assault involving a Sumter County school bus on Masonic Street.

When officers arrived, they learned from the bus driver that a front passenger side window was shattered from a possible BB gun pellet. No one on the bus was injured

The unnamed teen will be charged with aggravated assault, interference with government property and reckless conduct and currently being detained at the Crisp RYDC.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s