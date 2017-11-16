Sumter County teen behind bars for shattering bus window

AMERICUS, Ga. — A teen is in a youth detention center after being arrested for shattering a school bus window.

According to police, Monday, November 13 at 7:28 p.m. they responded to Rucker Street in reference to an aggravated assault involving a Sumter County school bus on Masonic Street.

When officers arrived, they learned from the bus driver that a front passenger side window was shattered from a possible BB gun pellet. No one on the bus was injured

The unnamed teen will be charged with aggravated assault, interference with government property and reckless conduct and currently being detained at the Crisp RYDC.