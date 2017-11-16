Mother calling for resignation of Superintendent Lewis

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Columbus mother is outraged and calling for the resignation of the Superintendent of Muscogee County Schools.

She appeared before the school board earlier this week where she stated her case.

She posted a very heated Facebook Live during this week’s school board meeting, calling for David Lewis to step down. She says, it’s time to get someone who truly cares for the students in the superintendent’s position.

“I’m getting tired..like I told him on Monday..I’m getting sick and tired of being sick and tired,” says Michelle Dovishaw.

Monday, Michelle went before the Muscogee County School Board to call for the resignation of Superintendent David Lewis. She went live on Facebook while doing so in Monday’s school board work session.

“This school board lost it’s shine…lost it’s positivity,” says Dovishaw.

Dovishaw says, she’s calling on Lewis to step down, because controversial issues tend to happen in his district, under his watch.

The issues include, former Reese Road Elementary teacher Tammy Carnley using the n-word in October when talking to students. And also Montravious Thomas, losing his leg in surgery in 2016, after reportedly being body-slammed several times by a contracted behavioral specialist.

“I’m raising two young men…they’re father happens to be black,” says Dovishaw.

Dovishaw says the n-word school issue makes it difficult to properly raise her kids, when incidents like the one at Reese Road Elementary arise.

“You won’t even let my friends say the N word when we just talkin to our homeboy but this teacher can say it to a child that’s ok?….No it’s not ok,” says Dovishaw.

Dovishaw says Lewis should’ve fired Ms. Carnley for her actions. She says it’s troubling to her actions. She says it’s troubling to her, that Lewis won’t stand up for what’s right.

“The school district over 50 thousand dollars head-hunting for a new superintendent they brought him…he was supposed to be this great savior for Muscogee County,” says Dovishaw.

Dovishaw says it’s time for change.

“The only thing he is costing us is the ethics the school district has lowered and the money. Right now we’re sitting at Montravious’ lawsuit at 25 million dollars,” says Dovishaw.

News 3 reached out to several school board members to get their response to this story. The only one to respond was School Board Chair Pat Hugley Green. She provided us with the following statement:

“I would only say that all official MCSD board meetings are open to the public. We welcome and encourage citizens to address items on the board meeting agenda. As board policy states, our board meetings are not the appropriate place to discuss any personnel performance or specific student information.”