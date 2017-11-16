Local sports stars speak about crime in Columbus and offer solutions

Columbus, Ga. — 2017 is on track to be one of the deadliest years for Columbus in nearly a decade. 30 murders this year alone have many fearful and wondering what can be done to keep the community safe.

Former NBA player and coach of the year Sam Mitchell came from poverty in East Highland to make it in the pros.

His close friend Marc Upshaw was a stand out in college. An injury during his senior year didn’t keep him from finding success off the court.

The two friends and other local, talented athletes spoke to News 3 about giving kids a chance to make it in life.