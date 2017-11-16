Iron Bowl Tailgate Recipes

Hosting a tailgate party for the Iron Bowl? Here are a few recipes that are guaranteed to be a smash!

Bo Over the Top Buffalo Chicken Dip

A popular take on an all-time classic – just like Auburn’s 1982 23-22 win!

Beat 2 packages of cream cheese, 1 cup of ranch dressing, and 3/4 cup of hot sauce.

Fold in 10 ounces of chopped up chicken.

Spread mixture into pie plate sprayed with Pam.

Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

Add cheddar cheese to top.

Bake an additional 10 to 15 minutes.

Serve hot with chips.

Stabler’s Run in the Mud Guacamole

A dip that never goes out of season-just like The Snake!

Ingredients:

2 avocados

2 jalapenos

2 ripe Roma tomatoes, diced and deseeded

2 limes, juiced

2 TBSP cilantro, chopped

1 TBSP red onion, chopped

more chopped cilantro for garnish

Equipment:

Large Spoon

Resting Rack

Mixing bowl

Knife

Cutting Board

Method:

Cut avocados in half, remove the seed and pass through a resting rack into a mixing bowl. Combine with all ingredients minus the lime juice. Season with salt, pepper, and lime juice. Chill covered tightly with plastic wrap. Serve with tortilla chips.

Kick Six Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Another can’t miss recipe – unless of course, if you’re the Alabama kicker!

Ingredients:

8 oz baby spinach, blanched, drained & chopped

8 oz artichokes, drained & chopped

1 6 oz. tin crabmeat

2 oz parmesan cheese, grated

1/4 cup buttermilk

8 oz cream cheese at room temperature

½ cup panko bread crumbs, toasted

½ T onion powder

½ T garlic powder

½ T kosher salt

1 t black pepper

Method:

In a large mixing bowl combine buttermilk, cream cheese, sour cream, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper and mix thoroughly.

In a separate bowl fold together chopped artichokes, chopped drained spinach with half of the parmesan cheese, reserving some for on top of dip.

Very gently fold the spinach and artichoke mixture into the wet ingredients until just combined.

Take drained crab meat and fold into all ingredients until combined making sure not to break up the crab meat.

In a oven safe dish place all ingredients making sure to have an even layer across the dish.

Top with toasted panko bread crumbs and remaining parmesan cheese.

Bake at 350 degrees for 20 – 30 min until warm and bubbly.

Serve with grilled bread and chips for dipping

Bear’s 315 Blue Cheese Chicken Wing Dip

You can’t really eat wings without Blue Cheese – just like you can’t talk about the Iron Bowl without remembering The Legend’s record win in 1981!

Ingredients:

2 cup mayonnaise

1 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup white vinegar

1/2 cup lemon juice

1/8 cup water

1/2 bunch chopped chives

1/2 bunch chopped basil

1/2 bunch chopped thyme

1.5 lb blue cheese crumbles

Salt and Pepper to taste

Equipment:

Large mixing bowl

Whisk

Knife

Method

Combine mayonnaise, buttermilk, vinegar, lemon juice, water in a large bowl and whisk until smooth. Add blue cheese crumbles and fold in with a spatula, season with salt and pepper. Lastly add fresh herbs and chill in refrigerator. Can be made up to 3 days in advance

Meats and more

Punt Bama Punt Pigs in a Blanket

You can’t go wrong with a classic – and this one will make you go for it – even on 4th down!

Preheat the oven 375.

Use small cocktail weenies, or cut normal hot dogs into three pieces.

Slice each down the middle.

Fill with shredded cheese.

Take a package of crescent rolls and cut each triangle into 3 pieces.

Roll up the cheese stuffed dogs in the roll and bake for 15 minutes!

Serve with pub mustard.

Tiffin’s Big Leg Chicken Wing Brine & Dredge

Your wings will stand out in a crowd and trust us, it’s good – even from 52-yards away!

Ingredients:

1 gallon water

1 cup salt

½ cup sugar

1 head garlic

2 TBSP black peppercorn

1 TBSP chili flakes

1 TBSP fennel seed

1 lemon, halved

1 bunch thyme

3 bay leaves

Equipment:

Large Sauce pot

Strainer

Method:

Toast black peppercorns, fennel seed, chili flakes until aromatics develop. Add water, garlic lemon, salt, sugar, honey, bay leaves, thyme. Bring to a boil and simmer for 20 minutes.

Cool down and strain. The brine can be reserved for weeks and used as necessary

When ready to use cover chicken wings with brine to allow 1 inch above the wings in a container in the refrigerator. Allow to marinade to 1 hr and remove and place chicken on a towel back in the fridge to dry. Be careful not to over brine as the sugar content will saturate the product and the wings will get dark and not crispy when frying. In addition to enhancing the flavor of the wings, the brine will preserve shelf life. This can be done 2-3 days prior.

Dredge Recipe

Makes a crispy, tasty coating

Ingredients:

2 quarts all purpose flour

1 box cornstarch

5 tablespoon salt

2 tablespoon garlic powder

2 tablespoon ginger powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon cayenne powder

Equipment:

Large Mixing Bowls

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Can be made 1 week in advance

Cam-back Chicken Wings – Steamed and Fried

This method ensures a super crispy wing – and will leave you speechless!

Bring 2 qts water (beer can be added) to a boil in a steamer with aromatics and spices. Place wings in the steamer and cover until the wings are almost fully cooked 157 degrees. Toss in the dredge and fry till crispy and warm. Toss in your favorite sauce and enjoy.

Broadway Joe’s Game Day Ribs

These take a bit of extra work, but it’s worth it – we GUARANTEE it!

Ingredients:

6 rack ribs

1 qt Kosher salt

1 pint light brown sugar

2 TBSP smoked paprika

2 TBSP Chile flakes

2 TBSP cracked black pepper

2 TBSP Ground Ginger

1 TBSP garlic powder

1 TBSP onion powder

8 shallots

½ lb lemongrass

20 cloves garlic

1 lb ginger

Cilantro

Basil

Scallion

Garnishes:

Cilantro

Limes

Combine all spice ingredients in a large bowl and mix till uniform.

Dry ribs with a paper towel and then season generously with spice rub

Place seasoned ribs, 2 racks per sheet of foil and add chopped shallots, garlic, lemongrass(pulverized), ginger. Tightly seal in the foil place in a pan. Its best to allow the rub to marinate for at least 2 hours or overnight. Once ready to cook add some water, beer, coca cola to a pan and place wrapped ribs in the pan. Bake at 225 for 1.5 hrs.

Allow to cool and glaze with favorite BBQ sauce at 350 for 10 minutes. If desired Garnish with fresh cilantro, basil, and scallion