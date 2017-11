COLUMBUS, Ga. — Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells News 3 a man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning.

The incident happened in the 800 block of Winston Road. The body was found in a wooden area.

The coroner pronounced the victim dead at 9:35 a.m.

The coroner also says this is the 37th homicide for 2017.

