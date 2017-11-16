Arrest made in string of fires across Columbus

WRBL Staff Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — An arson arrest has been made in a string of fires across Columbus.

Fire Marshal Ricky Shores says the following fires are all linked together.

  • Car fire in front of Publix, Wednesday, November 15 at 6:39 p.m.
  • Fire at a 2nd Avenue Apartment, Thursday, November 16 at 12:42 a.m.
  • Attempted fire at a home in the 1300 block of 16th Street, Thursday, November 16 at 3:21 a.m.

The suspects name will be released at this point.

All three fires are currently under investigation with the Columbus Police Department.

 

 

