Alabama Republican Party says it stands by Moore

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Republican Party says it stands with GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, breaking ranks with national Republicans who have called for him to step out of the race amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Republican Party Chairwoman Terry Lathan said Thursday that the party’s 21-member steering committee “supports Judge Roy Moore as our nominee.”

Lathan says that the 70-year-old Moore has denied the allegations and that “Alabamians will be the ultimate jury in this election.”

Two women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct when they were ages 14 and 16 and he was in his 30s. Others said Moore attempted to date them as teens.

The White House also said Thursday that President Donald Trump believes the voters of Alabama should decide Moore’s fate.

The special election is Dec. 12. Moore’s Democratic opponent is Doug Jones.