1 killed, 3 injured in crash on US 431 near Abbeville

DOTHAN, Ala. — A Columbus man is dead after a two-car crash near Abbeville, Alabama.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred on U.S. 431 just south of Abbeville Thursday morning.

ALEA says 44-year-old Christopher Luby was injured when his 2016 Jeep Wrangler he was a passenger of was struck by a 2005 Ford truck driven by Hollis Ritter of Newville.

John Dalelio, driver of the Jeep, along with 41-year-old Bruce Berreth of Columbus and 36-year-old Randal Ketchum of Smith Station were transported to Southeast Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation by state troopers.