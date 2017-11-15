Trump dodges questions about Moore candidacy

Associated Press Published:
President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — President Donald Trump isn’t saying whether Republican Roy Moore should drop out of the Alabama Senate race following accusations of sexual misconduct.

Reporters at the White House asked Trump Wednesday whether Moore should step aside or whether he believed Moore’s accusers after Trump delivered a lengthy recap of his foreign travels this year.

Trump walked off without answering any questions.

Trump is under pressure to weigh in on the matter. Other top Republican leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan, have said publicly that Moore should leave the race. Moore says he does not intend to step aside.

The election is Dec. 12.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s