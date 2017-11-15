School: 6 elementary students involved in pill distribution

ROCHELLE, Ga. (AP) — The superintendent of a Georgia school district says six elementary school students were involved in the distribution of prescription medication.

WMAZ-TV reports Wilcox County Schools Superintendent Julie Childers says a child brought the pills to Wilcox Elementary School and distributed it to classmates. She said the child who brought the pills to school could be charged with a felony, while the children who accepted the medication could be charged with misdemeanors, but the district hopes to avoid criminal charges.

Rochelle Police Chief Mickey Barfield says his office is not investigating.

In a letter sent home to parents Monday, Childers said no one suffered serious effects from the pills.

Parent Amanda Felton said her 9-year-old son was one of the recipients of Risperidal, and was suspended for a week.