Publix to expand dairy facility

DACULA, Ga. (AP) – Publix is expanding its Gwinnett County dairy facility, creating an additional 44 new jobs.

Economic development group Partnership Gwinnett, in a news release Wednesday, said the facility in Dacula will get a 41,625-square-foot (3,867 square meter) expansion with a new production area, new processing lines and new filling lines. The expansion represents a $48.7 million capital investment to Gwinnett County.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the expansion will result in a larger number of dairy products supplied to metro Atlanta Publix locations, as well as a wider variety of products for shoppers to choose from.

Publix has over 1,130 locations nationwide, including 184 in Georgia.