COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are looking for a missing 22-year-old man.

Deandre Sumbry was last seen back on October 26 on Cornell Avenue.

Sumbry is described as being 5’10” in height, 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Deandre Sumbry, you are asked to contact Columbus police at 706-653-3449.