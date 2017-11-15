ONLY ON THREE: Voter fraud complaints surface in Phenix City special election

ONLY ON THREE- The Phenix City City Manager’s Office confirms they received complaints of voter fraud in Tuesday’s Special Election.

Representatives say, reports of several people outside of District 2 using the Board of Realtors address in Phenix City have started to surface.

The reports include one person living as far as Auburn.

After Tuesday’s special election in the race for the District 2 city council seat, Baxley Oswalt and Vickey Carter Johnson are set to go head to head in a runoff.

The runoff is set for December 19th.

The City Managers Office says they’re just taking in complaints at the moment.