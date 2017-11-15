More sunshine this week

Halfway through the month of November, temperatures have retreated back to near or below normal thanks to cool high pressure that has come to dominate our weather this week. The air mass stretches along the eastern U.S. all the way from New England to the Gulf coast, keeping our weather mostly sunny for at least another couple days.

A frontal system producing showers in the Midwest and as far south as Tennessee will not have any effects on our weather other than an increase in clouds, as the boundary breaks up on its way south into Georgia on Thursday. New high pressure of Pacific origin will move in and initiate a warming trend. The next system coming out of the West will drag a stronger cold front into and through the area late Saturday and Sunday, accompanied by scattered showers.

Colder air will follow that front for the start of next week, possibly bringing a light freeze to parts of the area Monday morning.

