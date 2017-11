COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Columbus man has been arrested after inappropriate contact with a minor.

62-year-old Michael King was booked into the Muscogee County Jail Tuesday, November 14.

King was arrested on three counts of child molestation after admitting he touched a 12-year-old girl inappropriately.

According to the police report, the incident occurred at a home on Comer Avenue back on October 24.

King will have a court date appear Thursday, November 16 at 2 p.m.