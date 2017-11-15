Lunchbox museum to be featured on CBS Sunday Morning

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Lunchbox Museum in Columbus will be featured on national television Sunday. The museum will be shown on CBS Sunday Morning hosted by Jane Pauley.

Allen Woodall owns Rivermarket Antiques, which is home to more than 2,000 lunchboxes.

He talked to News 3 about what draws folks to see something as simple as a collection of lunchboxes.

“They have memories of back in school when they carried their favorite lunchbox, and here they come back, in many cases, they don’t remember that box. But they come here to the lunchbox museum and they find it, they really light up so it brings back lots of memories,” says Allen Woodall.

The show airs Sunday morning at 9 on WRBL.