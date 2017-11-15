Lunchbox museum to be featured on CBS Sunday Morning

WRBL Staff Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Lunchbox Museum in Columbus will be featured on national television Sunday. The museum will be shown on CBS Sunday Morning hosted by Jane Pauley.

Allen Woodall owns Rivermarket Antiques, which is home to more than 2,000 lunchboxes.

He talked to News 3 about what draws folks to see something as simple as a collection of lunchboxes.

“They have memories of back in school when they carried their favorite lunchbox, and here they come back, in many cases, they don’t remember that box. But they come here to the lunchbox museum and they find it, they really light up so it brings back lots of memories,” says Allen Woodall.

The show airs Sunday morning at 9 on WRBL.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s