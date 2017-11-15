Auburn Athletics Department releases Iron Bowl Parking Plan

From Auburn media relations:

AUBURN — The Auburn Athletics Department has announced the following parking plan for the 2017 Iron Bowl to help accommodate fans during the Thanksgiving holiday week.

PARKING MAP: http://grfx.cstv.com/photos/schools/aub/sports/m-footbl/auto_pdf/2017-18/misc_non_event/17-gameday-map.pdf

IRON BOWL PARKING

· RVs parked in the CRVT lots (hayfields, community gardens, intramural fields and facilities division) for the ULM game may remain on Sunday, Nov. 19, but fans may not occupy their RVs until the lot reopens on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.

· Approximately 50′ x 20′ of space is appropriate per RV. Any excessive flagging for the ULM game will be removed by Auburn University public safety officials.

· The hayfields, community gardens, intramural fields and facilities division will reopen and remain open on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.

· The CDV and East Coliseum RV lots will be cleared by Sunday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m., and reopen for football permit RV parking at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

· At 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 campus will open for tailgating. Any flagging set-up prior to Friday at 6 a.m. will be removed by Auburn University public safety officials.

· Reserved game day parking lots will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25.

PARKING IN THE HAYFIELDS, COMMUNITY GARDENS AND FACILITIES DIVISION

· RVs must remain unoccupied from Sunday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. until lots reopen at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

· The CRVT lots will be barricaded on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m., and no additional RVs will be allowed to enter until Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.

· Auburn public safety officials will monitor the hayfields, community gardens, intramurals and facilities division, however all RVs are parked at their own risk and Auburn University encourages all fans to secure their property.

· In order to accommodate as many RVs as possible, flagging for the Alabama game will not be permitted until Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.

Any flagging set-up prior to Wednesday at 2 p.m. will be removed by Auburn University public safety officials.

Approximately 50′ x 20′ of space is appropriate per RV.

Any excessive flagging will be removed by Auburn University public safety officials