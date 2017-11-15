Infant found dead in trunk of car in southwest Alabama

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – The Jackson Police Department confirms to News 5 that the body of an infant was discovered in the trunk of a car Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Richard Harvey says officers discovered the child during a traffic stop on Highway 43.

One person, the child’s mother, is in custody. The car was pulled over for expired tags. Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor said a woman in her 20’s was arrested for giving false information to a police officer. More charges could be pending. The false information arrest prompted a search of the car which led to the discovery of the deceased child.

The age of the child and cause of death remain unknown at this time. The child is described as a newborn but the child’s sex was not released. They are awaiting the results of an autopsy. The woman’s name has not been released but she is in custody with Jackson County Police.