FAIR weather forecast continues through Saturday

The forecast continues to remain mild ahead of a cold front racing across the country. The timing is late Saturday in tot the overnight Sunday (morning). We will remain into the mid forties for lows and highs into the lower to mid 70s by Saturday afternoon.

The cold air will arrive on Sunday, with a noticeable change, with mid 50s for a high. Wednesday a cool dry front sweeps through for Thanksgiving Day, with lower 40s in the morning and at best we’ll see a few mid 60s for afternoon high readings.

Exclusive First Alert local forecast and webcast