Police confirm body discovered in Auburn, no foul play suspected

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — Auburn investigators confirm to News 3 there is a death investigation happening along Lee Road 10 or Beehive Road on Auburn, near Lee Road 9.

Police confirm a body has been found near the roadway. A portion of the roadway is blocked. It appears there is activity near a culvert in the road.

Investigators tell News 3 they are still trying to confirm if the body belongs to a 67 year old man who was reported missing by his family near the area. Investigators tell us the man has health issues and is known to walk in the area of Lee Road 10.

Police tell us at this point, no foul play is suspected.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.

Body found on Lee Road View as list View as gallery Open Gallery