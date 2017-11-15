Auburn bus rape suspects appear in court

AUBURN, Ala. — Two former Auburn University bus drivers charged with raping a student on a campus bus back in September go before a Lee County judge.

As News 3 first reported, 51-year-old Tony Patillo and 32-year-old James Johnson, Jr. are both charged with first degree rape and sodomy. Auburn investigators say video evidence from the Tiger Transit bus shows the 18 year old Auburn student being raped on the bus, back on September 15th.

According to court documents obtained by News 3, investigators pulled video footage from Johnson’s bus the night of the alleged attack and saw Patillo having sex with an incapacitated woman in the back of the vehicle. Investigators say Jonhson was driving the bus and acted as a lookout while the assault took place.

After the assault, investigators say Patillo got off the bus and was seen exposing himself while standing over the victim. Someone passing by called 911 and alerted police.

Wednesday, both Patillo and Johnson will appear in court for their preliminary hearings. The district attorney explains a preliminary hearing is the first test of the evidence prosecutors have against the two suspects. From there, a judge will decide if there is enough probable cause to send the case to a grand jury for them to consider indictments.

News 3’s Alex Derencz is inside the courtroom and will bring you the latest developments.