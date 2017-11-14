Veteran Democratic state representative to retire next year

Associated Press Published: Updated:

CENTRE, Ala. — A longtime Democratic state lawmaker in Alabama will not seek re-election.

AL.com reports that State Rep. Richard Lindsey, D-Centre, announced Monday that he won’t run for another term in the House of Representatives next year.

Lindsey has served in the Alabama House since 1983, including 10 years as chairman of the education budget committee. Lindsey says he grappled with the decision to not run again for months.

All 105 seats in the Alabama House are up for election next year. Members of the House are elected to four-year terms. Republicans currently hold 72 seats to the Democrats’ 33.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s