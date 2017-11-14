Two Fronts: Second weekend front brings cold

The weather will remain on the cooler side tomorrow before we begin to warm-up in the First Alert forecast. This warmer air will lift across Texas and the Southern Plains and eventually build into our region. The first late week front will fall apart across the region and this will not squeeze out the mild air. Saturday late afternoon the second front drapes across the region, with a warm front sweeping ahead of this. Late Saturday afternoon there will be a line of showers along the front and a much colder air mass building behind this system. Monday morning the coldest air will settle down and readings will dip below freezing in many areas.

Advertisement