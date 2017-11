PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Vickey Carter Johnson and Baxley Oswalt will face off in a runoff election for the District Two City Council seat in Phenix City as neither candidate gathered at least 50 percent of the vote on Tuesday.

Of the 491 total votes, Carter Johnson received 240 to Oswalt’s 225.

A third candidate, Steve Franklin, received 26 votes and will not be included in the runoff, which is set for December 19th.

The seat was left vacant in August after the passing of Johnnie Robinson Jr.