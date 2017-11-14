Republicans still hope to retain Alabama Senate Seat

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s top Republican says the party still hopes to retain an Alabama Senate seat at the center of a scandal involving GOP nominee Roy Moore.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday: “We would hope to save the seat and that might require a write-in” campaign. McConnell says he expects to discuss the issue with President Donald Trump once he returns to Washington.

The national party has turned against Moore, a Christian conservative accused of molesting teenage girls during the late 1970s when he was in his 30s. Trump has remained quiet while on an extended trip to Asia.

McConnell says with the Dec. 12 election three weeks away, “it’s a very complicated matter” to try to retain the seat. Moore can’t be knocked off the ballot under Alabama law.