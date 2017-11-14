Quiet Weather for Now

The current weather pattern puts our area in a favorable position for seasonable weather to continue through the rest of this week. After that, things get considerably more unsettled looking ahead to Thanksgiving week.

High pressure is in control over the eastern two-thirds of the continental U.S., bringing sunshine and near average temperatures across the East, with warmth in the Plains westward through the Rockies. This high will continue to circulate cool air down into Georgia and Alabama through Wednesday. By Thursday, a storm system will emerge out of the West and send a cold front into the southern states, but one that will have little or no effect on our weather here; in fact, we can expect warmer temperatures and a few more clouds Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday, a more potent storm system is expected to move through the nation’s midsection, with a surface low tracking toward the western Great Lakes and the trailing cold front deep into the South. This is likely to bring showers to our area out ahead of the front, followed by a plunge of cold air brought down by the deep low to the north. Any rain will move out quickly, followed by much cooler weather Sunday and Monday, including what could wind up being the first general freeze of the fall season here in Columbus.

Thanksgiving week could be active and potentially stormy around the country as plenty of cold, Canadian air will be available along with an active jet stream. Details will become clearer in future forecasts.