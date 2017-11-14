PCPD seeking person of interest in South Railroad St homicide investigation

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Phenix City police are seeking help in finding a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

31-year-old Derek Thomas is wanted for questioning by the police in the death of Jennifer Chambers.

As News 3 has reported, Jennifer Chambers was found deceased around 1 a.m. on November 8 in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street from a gunshot wound.

According to Phenix City police, Thomas had been involved in a dating relationship with Chambers prior to her death.

Thomas is also wanted for bail jumping on a prior domestic violence case from 2014 that did not involve Chambers.

If you have any information about this shooting or the whereabouts of Derek Thomas you are asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-448-2800.