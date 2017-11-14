Jones ad features Republicans against Roy Moore

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Doug Jones has unveiled a new campaign ad in which Alabama voters, including Republicans, say they can’t vote for Roy Moore. Moore is facing demands from Washington Republicans to quit the race as women have emerged saying he groped them when they were teenagers decades ago.

Jones’ commercial, coming days after the revelations about allegations of sexual misconduct against the Senate GOP candidate, highlights brief statements from several people.

One man says he’s a lifelong Republican but “just can’t” vote for Moore.

A woman asks “Don’t decency and integrity matter anymore?”

Jones appears briefly at the end saying he approved the ad.

The election is Dec. 12. Moore has dismissed the accusations as false.