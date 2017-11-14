Jones ad features Republicans against Roy Moore

Associated Press Published:
Doug Jones
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, Democrat Doug Jones speaks at a campaign rally for the race to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions' former Senate seat, in Birmingham, Ala. Jones is betting that his underdog bid for the U.S. Senate gets a boost, at home and nationally, from his role in convicting two Ku Klux Klansmen who killed four young black girls in the 1963 bombing of Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Doug Jones has unveiled a new campaign ad in which Alabama voters, including Republicans, say they can’t vote for Roy Moore. Moore is facing demands from Washington Republicans to quit the race as women have emerged saying he groped them when they were teenagers decades ago.

Jones’ commercial, coming days after the revelations about allegations of sexual misconduct against the Senate GOP candidate, highlights brief statements from several people.

One man says he’s a lifelong Republican but “just can’t” vote for Moore.

A woman asks “Don’t decency and integrity matter anymore?”

Jones appears briefly at the end saying he approved the ad.

The election is Dec. 12. Moore has dismissed the accusations as false.

