Iron Bowl Questions and Answers

How well do you know this heated rivalry?

Q: Where does the term “Iron Bowl” come from?

A: 48 of the first 53 showdowns between Alabama and Auburn took place in Birmingham. The term “Iron Bowl” refers to Birmingham’s historic role in the country’s iron and steel industry.

Q: How far does the Iron Bowl go back?

A: The first Alabama – Auburn game was played on February 22, 1893. Auburn defeated Alabama 33-22 in Lakeview Park. The two teams met again the following November 30th, at Riverside Park in Montgomery. Auburn won that game, 40-16.

Q: Who leads the all-time series?

A: Alabama and Auburn have played 81 times, with the Crimson Tide leading the series 45-35-1. The rivals have squared off in four different cities: Birmingham, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa and Auburn.

Alabama holds the upper hand in games played in Birmingham with a 34–18–1 record. The Tigers lead the series in both Auburn (8-5) and Tuscaloosa (7–4). The teams each have two wins a piece in the games played in Montgomery.

Q: What does the winning team get?

A: The most important thing – bragging rights for the 365 days between games. But, there’s also a trophy.

The Foy-ODK Trophy is named in memory of James E. Foy, a former Auburn dean of students and the Honor Society, Omicron Delta Kappa – which was established at both schools during the 1920s.

Foy graduated from the University of Alabama in 1939. He remained at the Capstone for two years as assistant to the dean of men, before joining joined the Navy on Dec. 8, 1941, the day after Pearl Harbor. After the war, Foy joined Auburn’s Office of Student Affairs in 1950, and was soon promoted to director and dean, a post he held until retiring in 1978.

The trophy is presented at halftime of the Alabama-Auburn basketball game at the winning team’s home court.

Q: What are some of the greatest games in the series?

A: That depends of course, on who you ask. But here is a list of five of the biggest wins for each program in the series: