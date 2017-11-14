Girl, 15, fatally shot while hunting in Alabama

ADGER, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a teenage girl was killed during a hunting accident in Alabama.

News outlets report the 15-year-old was shot in Adger on Monday.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies say information at the scene indicates the girl and an adult family friend had been on a youth hunt. The girl climbed down from a tree stand while they prepared to leave. As the friend passed down her rifle, it fired and struck the 15-year-old.

The teenager was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released pending family notification.

Chief Deputy Randy Christian says the investigation indicates the shooting was a tragic accident.