Doug Jones says he’s not to blame for Moore claims

Associated Press Published:
Doug Jones
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, Democrat Doug Jones speaks at a campaign rally for the race to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions' former Senate seat, in Birmingham, Ala. Jones is betting that his underdog bid for the U.S. Senate gets a boost, at home and nationally, from his role in convicting two Ku Klux Klansmen who killed four young black girls in the 1963 bombing of Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alabama Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones says he’s tired of people blaming his campaign for reports of sexual misconduct by his Republican opponent, Roy Moore.

Jones addressed the scandal Tuesday after a campaign stop in Birmingham.

Asked whether his campaign was in touch with Moore’s alleged victims, Jones said, “I’m tired of people blaming this campaign.”

He says he has not heard from the women who claim misconduct and has “not reached out to them.” He said anything suggesting otherwise is “absolutely absurd and consistent with a pattern of absurd comments coming from both Roy Moore and his campaign.”

Jones largely downplayed the allegations of misconduct against Moore during a brief press conference.

He said he’d continue to focus on issues important to Alabama voters and “let that play out over there.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s