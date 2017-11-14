Doug Jones says he’s not to blame for Moore claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alabama Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones says he’s tired of people blaming his campaign for reports of sexual misconduct by his Republican opponent, Roy Moore.

Jones addressed the scandal Tuesday after a campaign stop in Birmingham.

Asked whether his campaign was in touch with Moore’s alleged victims, Jones said, “I’m tired of people blaming this campaign.”

He says he has not heard from the women who claim misconduct and has “not reached out to them.” He said anything suggesting otherwise is “absolutely absurd and consistent with a pattern of absurd comments coming from both Roy Moore and his campaign.”

Jones largely downplayed the allegations of misconduct against Moore during a brief press conference.

He said he’d continue to focus on issues important to Alabama voters and “let that play out over there.”