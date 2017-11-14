Auburn set to host rival Alabama in 82nd Iron Bowl

It’s Auburn vs. Alabama.

Or it’s Alabama vs. Auburn.

In the state of Alabama, it all depends on who you ask and whether or not the person you are speaking with bleeds crimson and white or orange and blue. Everyone pretty much has to pick a side in what many consider the greatest rivalry in all of sports.

And no matter what the perspective, this year’s Iron Bowl is as big as it gets.

For the second time in four years, the winner will emerge as the Southeastern Conference Western Division Champion with a shot to take on the East Champs – Georgia – in the conference title game on December 2nd in Atlanta.

Auburn and Alabama will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 25th. The game will be broadcast on WRBL News 3 and CBS and streaming live on wrbl.com.

Alabama (10-0, 7-0 SEC) will be trying to win both bragging rights and the SEC Championship for a fourth straight year, while Auburn (8-2, 6-1 SEC) will be looking to return to Atlanta for the first time since 2013.

The Tide has won the last three Iron Bowls, beating Auburn 30-12 at Bryant-Denny Stadium last season, 29-13 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2015 and 55-44 in the series’ highest-scoring tilt in Tuscaloosa in 2014.

It should be fun to watch.