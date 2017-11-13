Mattel unveils first Barbie to wear a hijab

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (CNN/WNCN) — Mattel has unveiled a new Barbie created in honor of Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad.

Last year, Muhammad became the first American Olympian to compete while wearing a hijab.

Muhammad graduated from Duke University, where she was a three-time All American and Junior Olympic Champion.

Now, the one-of-a-kind doll fashioned in her likeness makes her the newest inductee into the Barbie “Shero” series. The name combines the word she and hero.

According to Mattel, the “Sheros” program was created to honor women who break boundaries.

Muhammad, who was on Time Magazine’s 2016 list of “100 Most Influential People,” also has her own clothing line.

The new doll — which is the first Barbie to wear a hijab — will be available starting in 2018.