Man recovering after being shot in the leg near Fox Elementary School Monday night

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga.- According to Columbus Fire and EMS a man was shot just before nine Monday night.

Officials say, it happened behind Fox Elementary.

The man who was shot has since been transported to Midtown Medical Center

for his injuries. Columbus Fire and EMS say he was shot once in the right leg.

When we arrived on scene around nine thirty, we did attempt to get more information from Columbus Police. No details were provided at that time.     According to CFEMS, the man who was shot is said to be in stable condition at this time.

Among other things, we’re working to learn the identity of the victim and whether any arrests have been made.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s