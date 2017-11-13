Georgia Tech student hit, killed on interstate

Associated Press Published: Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia Tech freshman was killed while attempting to cross an interstate.

News outlets report that Atlanta police say an SUV hit 19-year-old Kaden Campbell on Friday night on the Downtown Connector where Interstates 75 and 85 merge.

The driver stayed on the scene, and no charges are expected.

Georgia Tech Dean of Students John Stein sent a letter to staff and students notifying them of Campbell’s death. He said Campbell was a Sigma Nu fraternity pledge.

Stein says the Atlanta Police Department’s traffic unit is investigating the details of the accident.

