Expect traffic delays in Downtown LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The City of LaGrange is warning motorists to expect traffic delays in areas of Downtown LaGrange.

Crews will be paving Main Street, Byron Hurst Street, Cherry Street, and Bull Street starting Monday, November 13 at 2 p.m.

The streets will be open to traffic, but motorists are advised to use caution and expect delays.

Any vehicle parked along these roads are asked to be moved onto private property and out of the right of way.

Crews are expected to be completed with the paving by Thursday, November 16 at 6 p.m.