Child recovering after shot near Riverview Apts in Phenix City Sunday night

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Phenix City police say a child was shot near Riverview Apartments Sunday night.

Police responded to Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital in reference to a person being shot. When officers arrived to the hospital they learned that a 5-year-old was getting medical treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The child’s mother says she was taking her children out of her car in the parking lot near the 402 building of Riverview Apartments when the incident happened.

Phenix City police are still investigating the incident and they do not have a suspect at this time.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call Phenix City Police Department at 334-448-2837 or 334-448-2841.