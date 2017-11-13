Athletes Of The Week: Schley County Wildcats

ELLAVILLE, Ga. — The Schley County Wildcats were our newest Athletes Of The Week!

Their win against Marion County earned themselves another win before going into the playoffs.

Coach Darren says the team has been doing everything they have been asked to do this season and they are where they want to be right now. Their most recent playoff game was Turner County whom they beat 14-6.

This is the third season in the school’s history that its football team has gone to the playoffs, so the school has not usually been known for football.

However, things are taking a different change in direction thanks to all of the effective work the team has continued to put in.

They play their next playoff game on November 17 at 7:30 p.m. against Mitchell County.