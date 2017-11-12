Pleasant, sunny weather for the work week

Sunshine and pleasant temperatures return tomorrow. Mornings still start off chilly in the mid to upper 40s, but we’ll warm up quickly each afternoon. Afternoon highs warm to the upper 60s through Wednesday and lower 70s through the end of the week on Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move through early Saturday – increasing rain chances a little in the morning. Cooler, drier air then moves in behind the cold front – making it a chilly Saturday night and cooler Sunday. Temperatures by next Sunday and Monday mornings will be in the lower 40s with highs in the lower 60s and mostly sunny skies.

