Fox News Analyst accuses state representative of sexual assault

COLUMBUS, GA- News 3 has learned Fox News contributor Jehmu Green is accusing Georgia State Representative Calvin Smyre of sexual assault.

Greene claims the incident happened back in 1996 in Chicago.

Green made the announcement via her Twitter page Friday.

Representative Smyre releases this statement.

“I have recently been made aware of a troubling accusation of sexual misconduct by touching. In an alleged 1996 incident, Jehmu Greene accuses me of touching her inappropriately in an elevator after a night of drinking during the 1996 Democratic Convention. I have not consumed any alcohol of any kind since 1993 and I know I am not the person who inappropriately touched her. I do not doubt the sincerity of her recollection or the legitimacy of her pain. Any accusation of sexual harassment, assault or predatory behavior should always be viewed as a serious matter, and anyone in a position of power has the superior obligation to ensure the victim is not revictimized. However, I do plan on defending myself against these false charges. My legislative record reflects my strong support against sexual assault and for issues facing women in our society.”

-Calvin Smyre

