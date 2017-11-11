WATCH: PrepZone Playoffs Round 1

COLUMBUS, Ga – Below are the scores from Week 13 of the PrepZone, which includes Round 1 for both Alabama and Georgia:
AHSAA 2017 Football Playoffs
First-round Results
CLASS 1A
Isabella (10-1) 26, Millry (5-6) 21
Wadley (10-0) 65, Pleasant Home (5-6) 18
Marengo (8-3) 50, Highland Home (7-4) 0
Georgiana (11-0) 64, Winterboro (5-6) 0
Talladega County Central (7-3) 39, Houston County (8-3) 7
Maplesville (10-0) 49, Linden (7-4) 28
Brantley (8-3) 20, Ragland (5-6) 19
Sweet Water (9-1) 54, Notasulga (5-6) 0
Addison (9-2) 45, Hubbertville (3-7) 13
Hackleburg (10-1) 49, Woodville (5-6) 19
South Lamar (8-3) 40, Decatur Heritage (8-3) 39
Cedar Bluff (8-3) 33, Waterloo (4-6) 28
Cherokee (8-3) 49, Coosa Christian (4-7) 0
Lynn (11-0) 22, Holy Spirit Catholic (4-7) 14
Spring Garden (8-3) 40, Phillips (6-5) 14
Pickens County (9-2) 34, Meek (7-4) 7
CLASS 2A
Luverne (9-2) 47, J.U. Blacksher (6-5) 20
Aliceville (7-4) 46, Samson (4-7) 14
Leroy (9-2) 48, Elba (8-3) 20
Ariton (10-1) 44, R.C. Hatch (4-7) 14
Thorsby (8-2) 42, Geneva County (6-5) 14
Goshen (10-1) 27, Southern Choctaw (4-6) 6
Abbeville (9-2) 16, Keith (6-5) 12
St. Luke’s Episcopal (9-1) 42, New Brockton (5-6) 21
Reeltown (7-4) 33, Falkville (7-4) 13
Sulligent (10-1) 42, Westbrook Christian (5-6) 14
LaFayette (9-2) 33, Cleveland (7-4) 19
Fyffe (11-0) 48, Sheffield (4-7) 0
Lamar County (7-4) 35, Ider (6-5) 7
Ranburne (5-6) 28, Tarrant (7-3) 12
Sand Rock (9-2) 14, Mars Hill Bible (7-4) 13
Lanett (11-0) 41, Tanner (3-8) 8
CLASS 3A
Mobile Christian (8-3) 21, Pike County (8-3) 0
Gordo (10-1) 34, Providence Christian (6-5) 7
Clarke County (9-2) 56, Southside-Selma (7-4) 8
Wicksburg (10-1) 28, Midfield (4-6) 6
American Christian (8-3) 38, Slocomb (5-6) 6
Montgomery Academy (9-2) 26, Bayside Academy (5-6) 13
Oakman (8-3) 31, Daleville (6-5) 12
Hillcrest-Evergreen (10-1) 61, Prattville Christian (3-8) 0
Sylvania (10-1) 37, Ohatchee (8-3) 14
West Morgan (10-1) 35, Holly Pond (7-4) 0
Randolph County (10-1) 42, North Sand Mountain (8-3) 6
Fultondale (11-0) 39, Colbert County (6-5) 3
Colbert Heights (10-1) 28, Locust Fork (4-7) 0
Weaver (7-4) 30, Plainview (9-2) 29
J.B. Pennington (9-2) 33, Lauderdale County (6-5) 7
Piedmont (10-1) 26, Geraldine (4-7) 6
CLASS 4A
Tallassee (10-1) 35, Thomasville (7-4) 32
Bibb County (10-1) 41, Dale County (7-4) 12
UMS-Wright (9-2) 42, Leeds (7-4) 7
Montgomery Catholic (10-1) 17, Sipsey Valley (4-7) 0
Alabama Christian (9-2) 33, Northside (9-2) 28
W.S. Neal (6-5) 21, Munford (9-2) 12
Saint James (8-3) 62, West Blocton (6-5) 13
Andalusia (10-1) 42, Childersburg (5-6) 14
Hokes Bluff (9-2) 12, Madison Academy (7-4) 10
Rogers (11-0) 45, Haleyville (4-7) 7
Jacksonville (8-3) 43, Randolph (6-5) 13
Fayette County (9-2) 21, West Limestone (4-7) 12
Wilson (10-1) 35, Cordova (4-7) 8
Cherokee County (5-6) 21, Sardis (7-4) 14
Dora (9-2) 29, Deshler (7-4) 20
Saks (11-0) 42, Westminster Christian (6-5) 21
CLASS 5A
Calera (7-4) 28, Jackson (5-5) 27
Beauregard (9-1) 23, Greenville (5-5) 20
St. Paul’s Episcopal (10-1) 48, Marbury (5-6) 6
Carroll (11-0) 12, Talladega (6-5) 6
Central-Clay County (8-3) 42, Charles Henderson (6-5) 14
Demopolis (9-2) 21, Williamson (7-4) 0
Eufaula (9-2) 48, Sylacauga (8-3) 31
Vigor (8-3) 55, Jemison (5-6) 7
St. Clair County (8-3) 28, Guntersville (9-2) 21
Mae Jemison (10-1) 44, Corner (5-6) 0
Wenonah (9-1) 40, Alexandria (8-3) 14
Mortimer Jordan (9-2) 28, Lawrence County (5-6) 12
Brooks (8-2) 41, West Point (6-5) 30
Etowah (10-1) 15, Pleasant Grove (5-6) 12
Lee-Huntsville (8-3) 31, Hayden (5-6) 21
Briarwood Christian (11-0) 62, Crossville (4-7) 0
CLASS 6A
Saraland (8-3) 35, Benjamin Russell (7-4) 7
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-3) 34, Stanhope Elmore (5-6) 0
Opelika (8-3) 15, Daphne (8-3) 5
Park Crossing (10-1) 35, Bessemer City (4-7) 6
Carver-Montgomery (5-6) 13, McAdory (6-5) 7
Wetumpka (10-1) 41, Blount (6-5) 7
Sidney Lanier (10-1) 21, Paul Bryant (6-5) 20
Spanish Fort (10-1) 49, Pelham (5-6) 14
Shades Valley (8-3) 34, Pell City (6-5) 7
Austin (11-0) 48, Carver-Birmingham (7-4) 0
Ramsay (6-5) 14, Cullman (7-4) 0
Pinson Valley (11-0) 45, Florence (4-7) 20
Muscle Shoals (9-2) 23, Gardendale (6-5) 20
Oxford (11-0) 30, Hueytown (5-6) 7
Clay-Chalkville (9-2) 21, Athens (5-6) 0
Homewood (10-1) 28, Fort Payne (6-5) 21
CLASS 7A
Auburn (10-1) 23, Davidson (7-4) 7
McGill-Toolen Catholic (11-0) 35, Jeff Davis (5-6) 14
Lee-Montgomery (7-3) 28, Fairhope (8-3) 7
Central-Phenix City (10-0) 42, Theodore (6-5) 13
Mountain Brook (8-3) 23, Bob Jones (7-4) 22
Thompson (11-0) 35, Huntsville (6-5) 0
Hoover (8-3) 49, Sparkman (7-4) 7
Hewitt-Trussville (11-0) 33, Spain Park (6-5) 21
Georgia Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Cartersville 48, Pickens 21
Cedartown 47, Northwest Whitfield 14
Peach County 45, Savannah 0
Rockmart 47, Monticello 7
GHSA A Private
First Round
Calvary Day 42, Strong Rock Christian 7
Darlington 26, Mount de Sales 3
Fellowship Christian School 41, George Walton 35
First Presbyterian Day 49, Tattnall Square 28
Our Lady of Mercy 21, Mount Vernon 14
Savannah Christian Prep 22, Hebron Christian Academy 15
Savannah Country Day 33, Brookstone 7
Whitefield Academy 26, Walker 7
GHSA A Public
First Round
Charlton County 42, Montgomery County 34
Dooly County 56, Trion 35
Jenkins County 30, Miller County 14
Lincoln County 28, Taylor County 12
Marion County 28, Telfair County 27
Pelham 41, Towns County 14
Schley County 14, Turner County 6
Washington-Wilkes 34, Chattahoochee County 0
GHSA Class AAAAAAA
First Round
Archer 37, Meadowcreek 0
Brookwood 28, South Gwinnett 0
Colquitt County 49, Pebblebrook 7
Grayson 31, Norcross 14
Hillgrove 49, Roswell 7
Lowndes 60, Campbell 6
Marietta 34, Westlake 7
McEachern 39, Etowah 7
Mill Creek 29, West Forsyth 14
Milton 44, Collins Hill 15
Mountain View 31, South Forsyth 13
North Gwinnett 55, North Forsyth 7
Parkview 42, Newton 35, 2OT
Tift County 59, Newnan 13
Walton 28, North Cobb 14
Woodstock 28, North Paulding 14
GHSA Class AAAAAA
First Round
Allatoona 27, Hughes 7
Alpharetta 40, Gainesville 24
Centennial 48, Lanier 14
Coffee 52, Effingham County 32
Dacula 42, Pope 14
Douglas County 13, Dalton 6
Evans 69, Drew 32
Glynn Academy 27, Valdosta 3
Grovetown 35, Lovejoy 27
Harrison 33, Alexander 28
Heritage-Conyers 20, Stephenson 7
Lee County 29, Richmond Hill 21
Mays 48, Sequoyah 28
Tucker 55, Lakeside-Evans 7
Winder-Barrow 36, Chattahoochee 7
GHSA Class AAAAA
First Round
Arabia Mountain 35, North Springs 21
Bainbridge 48, New Hampstead 6
Buford 54, Paulding County 23
Carrollton 35, Clarke Central 16
Carver-Atlanta 36, Columbia 0
Eagle’s Landing 45, Whitewater 3
Flowery Branch 21, Kell 14
Jones County 32, Griffin 8
Rome 63, Cedar Shoals 13
Starr’s Mill 31, Dutchtown 28
Stockbridge 40, McIntosh 7
Ware County 24, Harris County 6
Warner Robins 30, South Effingham 17
Wayne County 28, Thomas co central 0
GHSA Class AAAA
First Round
Americus Sumter 27, Howard 14
Baldwin 21, Eastside 16
Blessed Trinity 35, Oconee County 0
Burke County 35, Salem 7
Cairo 26, Spalding 20
Jefferson 29, White County 13
Marist 38, Madison County 14
Mary Persons 27, Carver-Columbus 0
Ridgeland 63, Chapel Hill 7
St. Pius X 44, West Hall 31
Thomson 48, North Clayton 8
Troup County 31, Heritage-Catoosa 7
West Laurens 14, Northside-Columbus 7
Woodward Academy 48, Richmond Academy 35
GHSA Class AAA
First Round
Calhoun 27, Pace Academy 3
Cedar Grove 48, Adairsville 13
Cook 26, Tattnall County 14
Crisp County 56, Appling County 7
Dawson County 49, Hart County 14
East Hall 50, Morgan County 36
Greater Atlanta Christian 49, Jackson County 0
Jenkins 28, Jackson 21
Liberty County 43, Dougherty 6
Lovett 32, Bremen 0
Monroe Area 42, North Hall 7
Pierce County 28, Monroe 21
Pike County 43, Southeast Bulloch 28
Westminster 37, North Murray 7
GHSA Class AA
First Round
Benedictine Military 56, Berrien 14
Brooks County 39, Vidalia 7
Callaway 28, Douglass 8
Dodge County 44, Butler 8
Dublin 42, Harlem 0
Elbert County 41, Coosa 7
Hapeville 24, Spencer 0
Heard County 42, South Atlanta 3
Pepperell 57, Banks County 0
Rabun County 49, Chattooga 6
Screven County 42, Washington County 7
Toombs County 34, Fitzgerald 31
GICAA 11-man
Quarterfinal
Georgia Christian 56, Unity Christian 6
GICAA 8-Man
Quarterfinal
Holy Ground Baptist 50, Central Christian 20
GISA AAA
Semifinal
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 38, Gatewood 21
Valwood 14, Frederica 10
GISA AA
Semifinal
Savannah Memorial Day 27, Briarwood 20