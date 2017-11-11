WATCH: PrepZone Playoffs Round 1

COLUMBUS, Ga – Below are the scores from Week 13 of the PrepZone, which includes Round 1 for both Alabama and Georgia:

AHSAA 2017 Football Playoffs

First-round Results

CLASS 1A

Isabella (10-1) 26, Millry (5-6) 21

Wadley (10-0) 65, Pleasant Home (5-6) 18

Marengo (8-3) 50, Highland Home (7-4) 0

Georgiana (11-0) 64, Winterboro (5-6) 0

Talladega County Central (7-3) 39, Houston County (8-3) 7

Maplesville (10-0) 49, Linden (7-4) 28

Brantley (8-3) 20, Ragland (5-6) 19

Sweet Water (9-1) 54, Notasulga (5-6) 0

Addison (9-2) 45, Hubbertville (3-7) 13

Hackleburg (10-1) 49, Woodville (5-6) 19

South Lamar (8-3) 40, Decatur Heritage (8-3) 39

Cedar Bluff (8-3) 33, Waterloo (4-6) 28

Cherokee (8-3) 49, Coosa Christian (4-7) 0

Lynn (11-0) 22, Holy Spirit Catholic (4-7) 14

Spring Garden (8-3) 40, Phillips (6-5) 14

Pickens County (9-2) 34, Meek (7-4) 7

CLASS 2A

Luverne (9-2) 47, J.U. Blacksher (6-5) 20

Aliceville (7-4) 46, Samson (4-7) 14

Leroy (9-2) 48, Elba (8-3) 20

Ariton (10-1) 44, R.C. Hatch (4-7) 14

Thorsby (8-2) 42, Geneva County (6-5) 14

Goshen (10-1) 27, Southern Choctaw (4-6) 6

Abbeville (9-2) 16, Keith (6-5) 12

St. Luke’s Episcopal (9-1) 42, New Brockton (5-6) 21



Reeltown (7-4) 33, Falkville (7-4) 13

Sulligent (10-1) 42, Westbrook Christian (5-6) 14

LaFayette (9-2) 33, Cleveland (7-4) 19

Fyffe (11-0) 48, Sheffield (4-7) 0

Lamar County (7-4) 35, Ider (6-5) 7

Ranburne (5-6) 28, Tarrant (7-3) 12

Sand Rock (9-2) 14, Mars Hill Bible (7-4) 13

Lanett (11-0) 41, Tanner (3-8) 8

CLASS 3A

Mobile Christian (8-3) 21, Pike County (8-3) 0

Gordo (10-1) 34, Providence Christian (6-5) 7

Clarke County (9-2) 56, Southside-Selma (7-4) 8

Wicksburg (10-1) 28, Midfield (4-6) 6

American Christian (8-3) 38, Slocomb (5-6) 6

Montgomery Academy (9-2) 26, Bayside Academy (5-6) 13

Oakman (8-3) 31, Daleville (6-5) 12

Hillcrest-Evergreen (10-1) 61, Prattville Christian (3-8) 0

Sylvania (10-1) 37, Ohatchee (8-3) 14

West Morgan (10-1) 35, Holly Pond (7-4) 0

Randolph County (10-1) 42, North Sand Mountain (8-3) 6

Fultondale (11-0) 39, Colbert County (6-5) 3

Colbert Heights (10-1) 28, Locust Fork (4-7) 0

Weaver (7-4) 30, Plainview (9-2) 29

J.B. Pennington (9-2) 33, Lauderdale County (6-5) 7

Piedmont (10-1) 26, Geraldine (4-7) 6

CLASS 4A

Tallassee (10-1) 35, Thomasville (7-4) 32

Bibb County (10-1) 41, Dale County (7-4) 12

UMS-Wright (9-2) 42, Leeds (7-4) 7

Montgomery Catholic (10-1) 17, Sipsey Valley (4-7) 0

Alabama Christian (9-2) 33, Northside (9-2) 28

W.S. Neal (6-5) 21, Munford (9-2) 12

Saint James (8-3) 62, West Blocton (6-5) 13

Andalusia (10-1) 42, Childersburg (5-6) 14

Hokes Bluff (9-2) 12, Madison Academy (7-4) 10

Rogers (11-0) 45, Haleyville (4-7) 7

Jacksonville (8-3) 43, Randolph (6-5) 13

Fayette County (9-2) 21, West Limestone (4-7) 12

Wilson (10-1) 35, Cordova (4-7) 8

Cherokee County (5-6) 21, Sardis (7-4) 14

Dora (9-2) 29, Deshler (7-4) 20

Saks (11-0) 42, Westminster Christian (6-5) 21

CLASS 5A

Calera (7-4) 28, Jackson (5-5) 27

Beauregard (9-1) 23, Greenville (5-5) 20

St. Paul’s Episcopal (10-1) 48, Marbury (5-6) 6

Carroll (11-0) 12, Talladega (6-5) 6



Central-Clay County (8-3) 42, Charles Henderson (6-5) 14

Demopolis (9-2) 21, Williamson (7-4) 0

Eufaula (9-2) 48, Sylacauga (8-3) 31

Vigor (8-3) 55, Jemison (5-6) 7

St. Clair County (8-3) 28, Guntersville (9-2) 21

Mae Jemison (10-1) 44, Corner (5-6) 0

Wenonah (9-1) 40, Alexandria (8-3) 14

Mortimer Jordan (9-2) 28, Lawrence County (5-6) 12

Brooks (8-2) 41, West Point (6-5) 30

Etowah (10-1) 15, Pleasant Grove (5-6) 12

Lee-Huntsville (8-3) 31, Hayden (5-6) 21

Briarwood Christian (11-0) 62, Crossville (4-7) 0



CLASS 6A

Saraland (8-3) 35, Benjamin Russell (7-4) 7

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-3) 34, Stanhope Elmore (5-6) 0

Opelika (8-3) 15, Daphne (8-3) 5

Park Crossing (10-1) 35, Bessemer City (4-7) 6

Carver-Montgomery (5-6) 13, McAdory (6-5) 7

Wetumpka (10-1) 41, Blount (6-5) 7

Sidney Lanier (10-1) 21, Paul Bryant (6-5) 20

Spanish Fort (10-1) 49, Pelham (5-6) 14

Shades Valley (8-3) 34, Pell City (6-5) 7

Austin (11-0) 48, Carver-Birmingham (7-4) 0

Ramsay (6-5) 14, Cullman (7-4) 0

Pinson Valley (11-0) 45, Florence (4-7) 20

Muscle Shoals (9-2) 23, Gardendale (6-5) 20

Oxford (11-0) 30, Hueytown (5-6) 7

Clay-Chalkville (9-2) 21, Athens (5-6) 0

Homewood (10-1) 28, Fort Payne (6-5) 21

CLASS 7A

Auburn (10-1) 23, Davidson (7-4) 7

McGill-Toolen Catholic (11-0) 35, Jeff Davis (5-6) 14

Lee-Montgomery (7-3) 28, Fairhope (8-3) 7

Central-Phenix City (10-0) 42, Theodore (6-5) 13

Mountain Brook (8-3) 23, Bob Jones (7-4) 22

Thompson (11-0) 35, Huntsville (6-5) 0

Hoover (8-3) 49, Sparkman (7-4) 7

Hewitt-Trussville (11-0) 33, Spain Park (6-5) 21

Georgia Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Cartersville 48, Pickens 21

Cedartown 47, Northwest Whitfield 14

Peach County 45, Savannah 0

Rockmart 47, Monticello 7

GHSA A Private

First Round

Calvary Day 42, Strong Rock Christian 7

Darlington 26, Mount de Sales 3

Fellowship Christian School 41, George Walton 35

First Presbyterian Day 49, Tattnall Square 28

Our Lady of Mercy 21, Mount Vernon 14

Savannah Christian Prep 22, Hebron Christian Academy 15

Savannah Country Day 33, Brookstone 7

Whitefield Academy 26, Walker 7

GHSA A Public

First Round

Charlton County 42, Montgomery County 34

Dooly County 56, Trion 35

Jenkins County 30, Miller County 14

Lincoln County 28, Taylor County 12

Marion County 28, Telfair County 27

Pelham 41, Towns County 14

Schley County 14, Turner County 6

Washington-Wilkes 34, Chattahoochee County 0

GHSA Class AAAAAAA

First Round

Archer 37, Meadowcreek 0

Brookwood 28, South Gwinnett 0

Colquitt County 49, Pebblebrook 7

Grayson 31, Norcross 14

Hillgrove 49, Roswell 7

Lowndes 60, Campbell 6

Marietta 34, Westlake 7

McEachern 39, Etowah 7

Mill Creek 29, West Forsyth 14

Milton 44, Collins Hill 15

Mountain View 31, South Forsyth 13

North Gwinnett 55, North Forsyth 7

Parkview 42, Newton 35, 2OT

Tift County 59, Newnan 13

Walton 28, North Cobb 14

Woodstock 28, North Paulding 14

GHSA Class AAAAAA

First Round

Allatoona 27, Hughes 7

Alpharetta 40, Gainesville 24

Centennial 48, Lanier 14

Coffee 52, Effingham County 32

Dacula 42, Pope 14

Douglas County 13, Dalton 6

Evans 69, Drew 32

Glynn Academy 27, Valdosta 3

Grovetown 35, Lovejoy 27

Harrison 33, Alexander 28

Heritage-Conyers 20, Stephenson 7

Lee County 29, Richmond Hill 21

Mays 48, Sequoyah 28

Tucker 55, Lakeside-Evans 7

Winder-Barrow 36, Chattahoochee 7

GHSA Class AAAAA

First Round

Arabia Mountain 35, North Springs 21

Bainbridge 48, New Hampstead 6

Buford 54, Paulding County 23

Carrollton 35, Clarke Central 16

Carver-Atlanta 36, Columbia 0

Eagle’s Landing 45, Whitewater 3

Flowery Branch 21, Kell 14

Jones County 32, Griffin 8

Rome 63, Cedar Shoals 13

Starr’s Mill 31, Dutchtown 28

Stockbridge 40, McIntosh 7

Ware County 24, Harris County 6

Warner Robins 30, South Effingham 17

Wayne County 28, Thomas co central 0

GHSA Class AAAA

First Round

Americus Sumter 27, Howard 14

Baldwin 21, Eastside 16

Blessed Trinity 35, Oconee County 0

Burke County 35, Salem 7

Cairo 26, Spalding 20

Jefferson 29, White County 13

Marist 38, Madison County 14

Mary Persons 27, Carver-Columbus 0

Ridgeland 63, Chapel Hill 7

St. Pius X 44, West Hall 31

Thomson 48, North Clayton 8

Troup County 31, Heritage-Catoosa 7

West Laurens 14, Northside-Columbus 7

Woodward Academy 48, Richmond Academy 35

GHSA Class AAA

First Round

Calhoun 27, Pace Academy 3

Cedar Grove 48, Adairsville 13

Cook 26, Tattnall County 14

Crisp County 56, Appling County 7

Dawson County 49, Hart County 14

East Hall 50, Morgan County 36

Greater Atlanta Christian 49, Jackson County 0

Jenkins 28, Jackson 21

Liberty County 43, Dougherty 6

Lovett 32, Bremen 0

Monroe Area 42, North Hall 7

Pierce County 28, Monroe 21

Pike County 43, Southeast Bulloch 28

Westminster 37, North Murray 7

GHSA Class AA

First Round

Benedictine Military 56, Berrien 14

Brooks County 39, Vidalia 7

Callaway 28, Douglass 8

Dodge County 44, Butler 8

Dublin 42, Harlem 0

Elbert County 41, Coosa 7

Hapeville 24, Spencer 0

Heard County 42, South Atlanta 3

Pepperell 57, Banks County 0

Rabun County 49, Chattooga 6

Screven County 42, Washington County 7

Toombs County 34, Fitzgerald 31

GICAA 11-man

Quarterfinal

Georgia Christian 56, Unity Christian 6

GICAA 8-Man

Quarterfinal

Holy Ground Baptist 50, Central Christian 20

GISA AAA

Semifinal

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 38, Gatewood 21

Valwood 14, Frederica 10

GISA AA

Semifinal

Savannah Memorial Day 27, Briarwood 20