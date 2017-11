Another cloudy, chilly day Sunday with a few spots of drizzle in the afternoon. Sunshine returns Monday and last through most of the work week. Morning lows will be chilly (but average for this time of year) in the mid 40s with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with the morning starting in the lower 40s with some upper 30s toward our north. A cold front will move through Friday into Saturday – increasing rain chances, but only slightly.

