Seven CVCC Pirate baseball players sign to ship out to next level

PHENIX CITY, Al – The table was full at Chattahoochee Valley Community College for fall signing day. Seven Pirate baseball players signed National Letters of Intent to continue their playing careers at four-year universities. It was a proud day for longtime Pirates head coach Adam Thomas.

“I’m not a coach. I’m a daddy. I’m a grass cutting dad is what I am,” said Thomas.

“I coach people. I don’t coach baseball. This makes me proud. Ironically, my son signed his scholarship yesterday. He’s a senior in high school, and I’m just as proud, and it gets me just as emotional in a proud way seeing this, as it does watching my biological son. Because these guys, I may not have created them, but I’ve helped raise them,” Thomas added.

Below is the list of CVCC players and where each has signed:

Brandon Hill – University of Alabama

Casey Cobb – University of Alabama

Cole Ganopulos – University of South Carolina

Jacob Menders – VMI

Kendall Marshall – Middle Georgia State

Hunter Phillips – South Alabama

Charles Crosby – Samford University