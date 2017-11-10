Police: Man used position as personal banker to steal money

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say an Alabama man used his position as a personal banker at Wells Fargo to fraudulently open debit cards for customers’ accounts.

The Ledger-Enquirer reports that 40-year-old Jeremy Keith Pritchett is accused of taking $16,000 from 14 victims, 10 of whom were over 65 and had very little income. Police say one was a Hurricane Irma evacuee from Florida who visited the bank on Sept. 12.

Pritchett faces 17 counts of financial transaction card theft, 14 counts of identity fraud and 10 counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person. He pleaded not guilty Thursday.

He was being held in the Muscogee County jail on $41,000 bond.

Police say Pritchett used his position to access accounts open debit cards, opening more than one on some accounts.