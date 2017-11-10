Outdoor Weekend Events November 10th – 12th

Cooler, sunny & pleasant weather moves in this Veteran’s Day Weekend making it great for these outdoor events.

Check out rides, games and fair food at the Columbus Fair this weekend at the Civic Center.

Veterans Day at the National Infantry Museum will have a Heritage Walk Paver Dedication Ceremony and official flag retirement with local Boy Scouts Saturday.

Come dressed in red, white and blue to honor all veterans and their families in the Veterans Day Parade Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Stargaze with some of the Coca-Cola Space Science Center staff Saturday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at FDR State Park.

This weekend’s highlighter event is Uptown’s Fall Food Truck Festival Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. In Woodruff Park.

Admission is $5 and all proceeds go back to Uptown to host other free community events.

“We’ll have 25 gourmet food trucks from all over the region, a LIVE DJ, we’ll be showing the Georgia @ Auburn game, and then we’ll also have a craft beer bar. It’s family-friendly, dog-friendly, and it’s just a great way to celebrate the weekend,” says Uptown Columbus VP Marketing Becca Zajac.